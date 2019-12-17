A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to hear pleas against crackdown on student protestors and amended Citizenship Act today: The Delhi Police said they used ‘maximum restraint, minimum force’ at Jamia Millia University. ‘Mandate is to govern but carry others with you,’ says Pranab Mukherjee amid Citizenship Act protests: He said the strength of Lok Sabha should be increased to 1,000 as there is a ‘disproportionately large size of the electorate vis-à-vis public representatives’. Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted by Delhi court in Unnao rape case: Arguments on the quantum of Sengar’s sentence will be held on Tuesday. Over 300 arrested amid Citizenship Act protests in West Bengal, rail tracks and roads blocked again: Meanwhile, the state government stopped activities related to the National Population Register, a base document for the National Register of Citizens. Chief justice forms panel of two SC judges to expedite trials in sexual assault cases: The judicial committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will ‘monitor, supervise and make suggestions’ for speedy trials. Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states, days before council meeting: The move comes after several states and Union Territories complained about the Centre’s failure to release GST compensation. Wholesale price inflation rose to 0.58% in November, shows government data: Food inflation rose to 11% in November as against 9.8% the previous month. Actor Payal Rohatgi sent to judicial custody for eight days for alleged remarks against Nehru family: A local court in Rajasthan rejected Rohatgi’s bail application. Over 62% voter turnout recorded in fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand elections: Two incumbent ministers – Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar – were in the fray. ‘Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built within four months,’ says Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally: The home minister and BJP president accused the Congress of trying to delay the Ayodhya case indefinitely.