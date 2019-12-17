The big news: SC to hear plea against crackdown on students today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pranab Mukherjee warns against majoritarian rule, and Kuldeep Sengar is likely to be sentenced in Unnao rape case today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear pleas against crackdown on student protestors and amended Citizenship Act today: The Delhi Police said they used ‘maximum restraint, minimum force’ at Jamia Millia University.
- ‘Mandate is to govern but carry others with you,’ says Pranab Mukherjee amid Citizenship Act protests: He said the strength of Lok Sabha should be increased to 1,000 as there is a ‘disproportionately large size of the electorate vis-à-vis public representatives’.
- Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted by Delhi court in Unnao rape case: Arguments on the quantum of Sengar’s sentence will be held on Tuesday.
- Over 300 arrested amid Citizenship Act protests in West Bengal, rail tracks and roads blocked again: Meanwhile, the state government stopped activities related to the National Population Register, a base document for the National Register of Citizens.
- Chief justice forms panel of two SC judges to expedite trials in sexual assault cases: The judicial committee of Justices Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will ‘monitor, supervise and make suggestions’ for speedy trials.
- Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states, days before council meeting: The move comes after several states and Union Territories complained about the Centre’s failure to release GST compensation.
- Wholesale price inflation rose to 0.58% in November, shows government data: Food inflation rose to 11% in November as against 9.8% the previous month.
- Actor Payal Rohatgi sent to judicial custody for eight days for alleged remarks against Nehru family: A local court in Rajasthan rejected Rohatgi’s bail application.
- Over 62% voter turnout recorded in fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand elections: Two incumbent ministers – Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar – were in the fray.
- ‘Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built within four months,’ says Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally: The home minister and BJP president accused the Congress of trying to delay the Ayodhya case indefinitely.