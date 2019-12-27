Top news: No internet in parts of UP as police brace for fresh CAA protests
The administration in several Uttar Pradesh districts have ordered the suspension of internet services in anticipation of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. The shutdown will last for different lengths of time in different parts of the state.
Author Arundhati Roy on Friday clarified her remarks on the National Population Register, which have now invited a criminal complaint against her. Roy said her remarks were misinterpreted. “What I was proposing was civil disobedience with a smile,” she noted in a statement.
Karnataka revenue minister on Thursday said that the state government may adopt Uttar Pradesh’s policy of recovering the cost of damage to public property from alleged rioters. “...The way in which Uttar Pradesh government has decided to confiscate the properties of those indulging in violence – if such things [violence] happen again [here], it will be brought in Karnataka also,” R Ashoka said.
Shoaib Akhtar claims Pakistan players treated Danish Kaneria unfairly as he is Hindu, spinner seconds the charge
Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination from a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he is a Hindu. Kaneria has supported Akhtar’s claim. Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 One-Day Internationals.
Two TDP leaders put under house arrest ahead of Cabinet meeting on Andhra Pradesh’s capital
Two Telugu Desam Party leaders were put under house arrest on Thursday, a day ahead of the Cabinet meeting of the Andhra Pradesh government to approve Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed three-capital formula. The situation in the state has been tense ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy last week declared the creation of three capitals – an executive capital at Vishakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati, and judicial capital at Kurnool.
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on show
The Punjab Police have booked Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a comedy show, PTI reported on Thursday. The three celebrities allegedly made fun of word “Hallelujah” in the show ‘Back Benchers’.
Full text: Arundhati Roy clarifies her NPR remarks even as she faces criminal complaint
Roy said her remarks were misinterpreted. “What I was proposing was civil disobedience with a smile,” she noted in a statement.
Citizenship Act: Like UP, Karnataka may also recover cost of damages from rioters, says minister
Citizenship Act: Internet suspended in several UP districts as state prepares for Friday protests
The police have arrested 124 people for allegedly inciting violence through social media posts. “Ninety-three FIRs [first information reports] registered,” an unidentified official told ANI. Action was taken on 19,409 social media posts – of these 9,372 were tweets and 9,856 were Facebook posts. At least 181 YouTube profiles were blocked. The police registered 327 FIRs against people involved in the protests and took preventive action against 5,558.
Citizenship Act-NRC: Left announces seven-day nationwide protests from January 1
Five Left parties on Thursday announced a seven-day protest programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register, and the National Register of Citizens from January 1. The parties will organise a general strike on January 8.
The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the the All India Forward Bloc released a joint statement about the protest.
Citizenship Act: After German student, Norwegian tourist questioned for attending protest
A 74-year-old Norwegian woman was called in for questioning by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, or FRRO, in the city of Kochi in Kerala for participating in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, Onmanorama reported on Thursday. This came days after a German exchange student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras was sent back to his country for participating in the protests.