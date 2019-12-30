The big news: Cold wave continues in North India as mercury drops again, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A fire broke out near Narendra Modi’s residence, and Priyanka Gandhi sought a judicial inquiry into UP Police’s action against protestors.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jaipur temperature drops to 1 degree Celsius, lowest in more than 50 years: More than 500 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport till the afternoon, and the temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.
- Fire breaks out near Narendra Modi’s residence: While initial reports said that the fire broke out at Modi’s official residence, the PMO clarified that it was in the SPG reception area.
- Priyanka Gandhi seeks judicial inquiry into UP Police’s actions, says ‘no place for revenge in India’: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused Gandhi of supporting rioters and disrespecting Hinduism.
- Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: They are Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi from the National Conference, and Yasir Reshi, Bashir Mir and Zahoor Mir from the Peoples Democratic Party.
- Delhi metro to shut exits of Rajiv Chowk at 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, police step up security: The Delhi Police have decided to implement extensive security measures, including excise inspectors and doctors to check drunk driving.
- Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan apologise to Catholic Church for allegedly hurting religious sentiments: Abraham Mathai, president of non-governmental organisation Indian Christian Voice said the Christian community should now forgive the duo.
- Maharashtra human rights panel exonerates two former faculty heads in Payal Tadvi suicide case: Yi Ching Ling and SD Shirodkar were accused of not intervening to stop the casteist abuse Tadvi was allegedly facing from three of her seniors.
- Complaint filed in Telangana against Mohan Bhagwat for ‘all Indians are Hindus’ remark: Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said the RSS chief’s comments hurt the sentiments and beliefs of those following other religions.
- Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray becomes minister: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and his predecessor Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit Deshmukh also found a place in the Cabinet.
- Remove Army chief for his remarks on CAA protests, Congress MP urges President Kovind: TN Prathapan claimed Rawat had ‘crossed all limits’ and voiced his political opinion on behalf of a few fascist political organisations.