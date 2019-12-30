A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Jaipur temperature drops to 1 degree Celsius, lowest in more than 50 years: More than 500 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport till the afternoon, and the temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.  
  2. Fire breaks out near Narendra Modi’s residence: While initial reports said that the fire broke out at Modi’s official residence, the PMO clarified that it was in the SPG reception area.   
  3. Priyanka Gandhi seeks judicial inquiry into UP Police’s actions, says ‘no place for revenge in India’: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accused Gandhi of supporting rioters and disrespecting Hinduism.  
  4. Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: They are Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi from the National Conference, and Yasir Reshi, Bashir Mir and Zahoor Mir from the Peoples Democratic Party.   
  5. Delhi metro to shut exits of Rajiv Chowk at 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, police step up security: The Delhi Police have decided to implement extensive security measures, including excise inspectors and doctors to check drunk driving.  
  6. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan apologise to Catholic Church for allegedly hurting religious sentiments: Abraham Mathai, president of non-governmental organisation Indian Christian Voice said the Christian community should now forgive the duo.   
  7. Maharashtra human rights panel exonerates two former faculty heads in Payal Tadvi suicide case: Yi Ching Ling and SD Shirodkar were accused of not intervening to stop the casteist abuse Tadvi was allegedly facing from three of her seniors.   
  8. Complaint filed in Telangana against Mohan Bhagwat for ‘all Indians are Hindus’ remark: Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said the RSS chief’s comments hurt the sentiments and beliefs of those following other religions. 
  9. Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray becomes minister: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and his predecessor Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit Deshmukh also found a place in the Cabinet.   
  10. Remove Army chief for his remarks on CAA protests, Congress MP urges President Kovind: TN Prathapan claimed Rawat had ‘crossed all limits’ and voiced his political opinion on behalf of a few fascist political organisations.   