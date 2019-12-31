A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Army chief Bipin Rawat made first chief of defence staff: The announcement was made a day before his retirement from service.  
  2. Jaipur temperature drops to 1 degree Celsius, lowest in more than 50 years: More than 500 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport till the afternoon, and the temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. 
  3. After infant deaths, NCPCR team finds serious lapses at Kota hospital, says pigs roaming inside campus: Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has asked for an action-taken report from the secretary of Medical Education Department within three working days.
  4. Central Board of Direct Taxes extends deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to March 31, 2020: This is the eighth time that the CBDT has extended the deadline.  
  5. Railways says it will recover Rs 80 crore from CAA demonstrators for damaging property: The RPF is coordinating with state governments to identify those who damaged property, Railway Board Chairperson Vinod Kumar Yadav said.  
  6. Fire breaks out near Narendra Modi’s residence: While initial reports said that the fire broke out at Modi’s official residence, the PMO clarified that it was in the SPG reception area.
  7. Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from detention: They are Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi from the National Conference, and Yasir Reshi, Bashir Mir and Zahoor Mir from the Peoples Democratic Party.  
  8. Maharashtra human rights panel exonerates two former faculty heads in Payal Tadvi suicide case: Yi Ching Ling and SD Shirodkar were accused of not intervening to stop the casteist abuse Tadvi was allegedly facing from three of her seniors.   
  9. Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray becomes minister: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and his predecessor Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit Deshmukh also found a place in the Cabinet.  
  10. Delhi metro to shut exits of Rajiv Chowk at 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, police step up security: The Delhi Police have decided to implement extensive security measures, including excise inspectors and doctors to check drunk driving.    