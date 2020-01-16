Top news: Sanjay Raut withdraws remark on Indira Gandhi after Congress gets upset
The biggest stories of the day.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his remarks that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to visit an underworld gangster in Mumbai after he was rebuked by Congress.
The Indian Union Muslim League filed a new application in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Centre’s January 10 notification bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act into force. It also sought direction to the Centre to clarify whether the National Register of Citizens will be prepared countrywide, and if the NRC and the National Population Register are linked.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday discussed Kashmir for the second time in five months in informal “closed consultations”. However, India claimed that the “alarmist” scenario and baseless allegations Pakistan had presented before the council was not found credible.
Live updates
PMC Bank scam: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order to shift accused from jail to house arrest
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order that allowed promoters of real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited – Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan – to be placed under house arrest.
Kerala governor upset as state moves SC against CAA without telling him, says it was common courtesy
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday expressed displeasure at the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act without informing him. Khan said that “common courtesy demanded that prior permission” should have been taken from him.
Shiv Sena leader claims Indira Gandhi met Mumbai gangster, backtracks after Congress criticism
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday backtracked after saying that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to visit an underworld gangster in Mumbai. His clarification came after the Congress expressed its displeasure at his remark. The two parties are in an alliance in Maharashtra.
Prayagraj women’s protests: FIR registered against over 200 people
A first information report has been registered against 19 identified individuals, and over 200 unidentified ones, for continuing a protest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, against the Citizenship Amendment Act without police protection. One of the organisers of the sit-in protest, 26-year-old Sarah Ahmed, is among those against whom an FIR has been filed.
West Bengal: ABVP members allegedly attack Visva Bharati University students, TMC condemns it
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party after students of Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan were allegedly assaulted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members.
BJP government ‘favouring’ Adani’s defence company in Rs 45,000-crore submarine project: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was “favouring” industrialist Gautam Adani’s defence company in a Rs 45,000-crore submarine project, and promoting “crony capitalist friends”. The deal has reportedly not been finalised yet.
‘Centre should clarify if NRC and NPR are linked’: Indian Union Muslim League files plea in SC
The Indian Union Muslim League has filed an application seeking direction to the Centre to clarify whether the National Register of Citizens will be prepared countrywide, and if the NRC and the National Population Register are linked. It has also filed a new application in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Centre’s January 10 notification bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act into force.
CAA protests: Investigate UP Police for using ‘excessive and unlawful force’, says human rights body
The International Commission of Jurists, a global human rights organisation, has called on the Narendra Modi government to investigate “the use of excessive and unlawful force by Uttar Pradesh police against demonstrators” protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. At least 19 people were killed in the state during last month’s protests – most of them from firearm injuries.
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat says only way to end terrorism is ‘like US did after 9/11’
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that the only way to end terrorism is to do what the United States did after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The United States invaded Afghanistan and deposed the Taliban from power, and began a hunt for Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the terror attack, that ended with his killing by US special forces in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
Odisha: Passenger train derails near Cuttack, at least 25 injured
At least 25 people were injured after five coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning, PTI reported. The accident occurred after a collision between the express train, which runs between Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, and a goods train, said a Railways official.
J&K administration ‘forfeits’ gallantry medal awarded to policeman who was caught with militants
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday “forfeited” the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a car last week, PTI reported on Thursday. The administration’s order said that Singh’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the police force into disrepute.
Kashmir discussed at UN Security Council, India claims Pakistan’s ‘alarmist scenario’ rejected
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday discussed Kashmir for the second time in five months. “Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today,” India’s envoy at the world body, Syed Akbaruddin, told The Hindu after the informal “closed consultations”. “We are happy that neither the alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible today,” he added.
‘Remember Gujarat?’ BJP workers shout communal slogans during pro-CAA rally in Kerala, case filed
The Kerala Police have registered a case against more than 100 Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly shouting communal slogans during a rally to support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kozhikode district, Onmanorama reported on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Kuttiadi town. The case was registered on Tuesday after a video was shared widely on social media.
2012 Delhi gangrape case: ‘Death penalty not a deterrent against crimes,’ say women’s rights groups
Sixteen organisations and over 360 individuals working for women’s rights on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to stop the execution of all the four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case. This came on the day the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions of two of the convicts – Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.