The big news: Anurag Thakur gets EC notice for ‘goli maaro’ slogan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India sought China’s help to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak, and Sharjeel Imam was arrested for sedition in Bihar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union minister Anurag Thakur gets EC notice for ‘shoot the traitors’ slogan, say reports: The poll body also sought a reply from BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his remarks on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protestors.
- MEA seeks China’s help to evacuate stranded Indians amid coronavirus outbreak, 13 more airports begin screening: Evacuated persons will be kept in quarantine for 14 days, said the health ministry. Meanwhile, Germany confirmed the first human transmission in Europe.
- JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar on sedition charges: Police in five states have filed sedition cases against the PhD scholar for an alleged remark that was interpreted as a call to ‘cut off Assam’ from India.
- Inducted Prashant Kishor in JD(U) on Amit Shah’s request, claims Nitish Kumar: The relationship between the two have been strained since Kishor questioned the Bihar chief minister’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- ‘Nation is watching,’ PM Modi hits out at those ‘giving communal colour’ to his decisions: The prime minister said the Citizenship Amendment Act was meant to ‘correct historical injustice’.
- In Sabarimala review case, SC sets 10-day timeline to decide on matters related to religious discrimination: Chief Justice SA Bobde said the questions to be dealt in the cases will be purely legal in nature.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi gangrape convict’s petition for review of mercy plea: Mukesh Singh’s advocate claimed the trial court judgement was not placed before the president when the mercy plea was filed, and that Singh was abused in jail.
- Sedition case against Karnataka school after students perform play criticising CAA: A school official accused the police of ‘mentally harassing’ children and staff, and interrogating Class 4 and Class 5 students.
- Shaheen Bagh protestors will ‘rape your sisters and daughters’, says BJP MP on women-led protest: Parvesh Verma’s comments come after a series of statements by the BJP characterising the peaceful protests as violent and treasonous.
- Law ministry allowed Centre to pass electoral bonds scheme illegally, bypassing Rajya Sabha, says report: In a two-page note, the ministry said this illegal strategy was a ‘one-off exception’, documents accessed by a Right to Information activist showed.