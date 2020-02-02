A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India reports its second positive case of coronavirus, this too in Kerala: But Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state was awaiting the results from the National Institute of Virology before confirming the case. 
  2. Hindutva leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants while out on morning walk in Lucknow: The deceased was identified as Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan.   
  3. Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Thursday, to include 10 MLAs who rebelled against Kumaraswamy: The 10 defectors are MLAs who won the December bye-elections on BJP tickets.  
  4. Stones pelted at Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy in Saran district of Bihar: Kumar is on a ‘yatra’ against the CAA and NRC, and was to address a rally in Chhapra.   
  5. Two singers booked for promoting gun culture through song lyrics in Punjab: A Chandigarh-based lawyer alleged that the song was sung in contempt of High Court orders.   
  6. ‘Certain political parties’ planning violence, unrest in Delhi today, AAP alleges in letter to EC: The party also alleged that the BJP was planning a ‘big disturbance’ at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.   
  7. Coronavirus toll in China rises to 304, man from Wuhan dies in the Philippines: Meanwhile, a second special Air India flight carrying 330 passengers landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning.   
  8. ‘Bullets will surely work if someone doesn’t listen to reason,’ says Adityanath in Delhi rally: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed at another rally that the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh resent India’s rise on the global stage.
  9. NIA questions IIT Guwahati professor, possibly in connection with CAA protests, says report: Arupjyoti Saikia teaches history in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.   
  10. Same ideology inspired Shaheen Bagh shooter and Nathuram Godse, says Congress: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath alleged that people who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh.   