Top news: India’s third positive coronavirus case reported in Kerala
Another person in India has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in Kerala. The patient had just come back from Wuhan in Hubei province of China – the epicentre of the outbreak.
Shots were fired outside Jamia Millia Islamia University’s gate number 5 in Delhi on Sunday night. While no injuries were reported, this was the third incident of firing in Delhi in four days amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday begin hearing and examining matters related to the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple and discrimination at other religious places.
Live updates
Pune court to hear NIA plea seeking transfer of Elgar Parishad case to Mumbai today
A special court in Pune will on Monday hear a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking transfer of all court documents and objects in the Elgaar Parishad case to a special NIA court in Mumbai. One chargesheet, a supplementary chargesheet, documents and electronic data seized from the accused and the papers of proceedings of the case are in the custody of the Pune court.
Maharashtra: BJP did not keep its promises to Shiv Sena, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday raked up the row with its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party and said that his party had not asked for much ahead of the government formation in the state.
Parliament: Opposition members shout ‘goli marna band karo’ as Anurag Thakur speaks in Lok Sabha
As the Budget Session of the Parliament resumed on Monday, Opposition MPs shouted “goli marna band karo [stop shooting]” slogans after Anurag Thakur, who is the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance, spoke in Lok Sabha.
Coronavirus: India reports its third positive case, again in Kerala
A third person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in India. This case, like the first two, was also reported in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Monday.
Delhi elections: EC removes top police officer following firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia
The Election Commission on Sunday removed deputy commissioner of police, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal, from his post after two firing incidents were reported from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Both the areas were under Biswal’s jurisdiction. A third firing incident was reported late on Sunday night outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University.
West Bengal: Two sisters allegedly beaten up by TMC leader for protesting against land encroachment
Two sisters, protesting against encroachment on their family’s land, were allegedly tied up and assaulted by a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader and his accomplices in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district, The Telegraph reported on Monday. The panchayat leader, identified as Amal Sarkar, was suspended after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that one of the women is a supporter of the saffron party.
Gandhi’s freedom struggle ‘one big drama’, staged with British approval: BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anantkumar Hegde claimed that India’s freedom struggle was staged and ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi’s hunger strikes and satyagrahas, ANI reported on Monday. The former Union minister from Karnataka made these remarks on Saturday at a public event in Bengaluru.
Delhi: Sanitation worker dies while cleaning sewer in Shahdara, another in critical condition
A 24-year-old sanitation worker died and another sustained injuries after they inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer without any safety gear in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Sunday, PTI reported. Police said the incident took place at the CBD ground in Karkardooma. A private contractor had hired five workers to clean a 15-feet-deep sewer. The work to clean the manhole was given by the Delhi Development Authority.
Full text: Modi encouraging communal hate and fear mongering, accuse women activists, organisations
Over 160 women and 13 organisations have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop Bharatiya Janata Party members from threatening women with violence and instead fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by upholding the dignity of the Constitution. In an open letter to Modi, the signatories said the firing outside Jamia Millia Islamia on December 30 was a fallout of hate speeches by BJP members.
Shaheen Bagh-inspired exhibition at India Art Fair disrupted after complaint over anti-CAA paintings
An exhibition at the India Art Fair in Delhi, displaying paintings inspired by women at the Capital’s Shaheen Bagh locality and other Citizenship Amendment Act protests, was disrupted on Sunday. The police arrived at the NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla after a complaint was registered that paintings against the amended citizenship law were being showcased.
Sabarimala: Nine-judge Supreme Court bench to examine matters related to women’s entry from today
A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday begin hearing and examining matters related to the entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple and discrimination at other religious places, PTI reported. The bench will comprise Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, LN Rao, MM Shantanagoudar, SA Nazeer, RS Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.
Delhi: Another firing reported outside Jamia Millia Islamia, third shooting in four days
Shots were fired outside Jamia Millia Islamia University’s gate number 5 in Delhi on Sunday night, PTI reported. While no injuries were reported, this was the third incident of firing in Delhi in four days amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Two attackers, one of them wearing a red jacket, came on a red scooter, the Jamia Coordination Committee formed to protest against the amended law, said.
Rahul Gandhi’s advice to Modi to revive faltering economy – ‘Try your magical exercise’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to try his “magical exercise” to tackle the current slowdown in the Indian economy. Gandhi tweeted a video of the prime minister doing yoga, and wrote: “Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy”.
Only income earned in India will be taxed for NRIs, finance ministry clarifies on Budget proposal
The Ministry of Finance on Sunday clarified that non-resident Indians, or NRIs, will have to pay taxes on income earned only in India, and not on what they earn outside the country. The clarification was issued after the Finance Bill, 2020, proposed that an Indian citizen shall be deemed to be resident in India, if he is not liable to be taxed in any country or jurisdiction. After the Budget announcement, there was confusion whether such a person may become liable to pay tax in India. It could have impacted NRIs staying in countries such as United Arab Emirates, which do not impose income tax on individuals under local tax laws.
Delhi: AAP MP calls for Adityanath’s arrest after he claims Arvind Kejriwal has links to Pakistan
Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for saying that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal has links to Pakistan, ANI reported. Singh said Adityanath should be arrested, jailed and asked to provide proof for his claims. “Election Commission is silent on all this, his campaigning should be banned in Delhi,” Singh added.