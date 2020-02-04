A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Shaheen Bagh gunman and his father are AAP members, claim Delhi Police: Crime Branch officer Rajesh Deo said photographs recovered from Kapil Gujjar’s phone established that he had joined the party a year ago along with his father.
  2. Pro-BJP wave giving some people sleepless nights’, says PM Modi at Delhi poll rally: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed Narendra Modi is capable of selling Taj Mahal, and Arvind Kejriwal dared BJP to ‘name CM face by 1 pm tomorrow,’.
  3. No decision yet on conducting NRC exercise nationwide, Centre tells Parliament: The government also reiterated that no document will be collected during the National Population Register exercise.
  4. India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter the final of the Under 19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a century as India cruised to a big win.
  5. Parents of woman gangraped, murdered in 2012 in Delhi urge HC to swiftly rule on convicts’ execution: On Sunday, the High Court had reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging a trial court order staying the execution. 
  6. Moody’s calls GDP growth estimate ‘ambitious’, given Indian economy’s challenges: The international credit rating agency said it expects the Indian economy to ‘rebound at a more modest pace’.
  7. India cancels all visas for those travelling from China amid novel coronavirus outbreak: The novel coronavirus has spread to nearly 25 countries, including India, and killed more than 425 people.
  8. ‘Never said a word against Gandhi, Nehru,’ says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde amid Opposition uproar in LS: Hegde accused the media of stirring up the ‘unnecessary’ controversy over his remarks and said that ‘all related reports are false’.
  9. Soldiers in Siachen, Ladakh short on essential gear, clothing and rations, says CAG report: There are allegations that Airbus paid $50 million for a sports team owned by two AirAsia executives. In return, AirAsia bought 180 aircraft from Airbus.
  10. One in 10 Indians likely to get cancer in their lifetime, one in 15 may die of it, says WHO report: Around 11.6 lakh new cancer cases were reported in India in 2018, while 7.85 lakh people died of the disease.