The big news: Delhi Police link Shaheen Bagh shooter, his father to AAP
Other headlines: Congress, AAP and BJP ramped up campaigns with four days left for the Delhi polls, and the Centre said no decision has been taken on the NRC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shaheen Bagh gunman and his father are AAP members, claim Delhi Police: Crime Branch officer Rajesh Deo said photographs recovered from Kapil Gujjar’s phone established that he had joined the party a year ago along with his father.
- ‘Pro-BJP wave giving some people sleepless nights’, says PM Modi at Delhi poll rally: Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed Narendra Modi is capable of selling Taj Mahal, and Arvind Kejriwal dared BJP to ‘name CM face by 1 pm tomorrow,’.
- No decision yet on conducting NRC exercise nationwide, Centre tells Parliament: The government also reiterated that no document will be collected during the National Population Register exercise.
- India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter the final of the Under 19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a century as India cruised to a big win.
- Parents of woman gangraped, murdered in 2012 in Delhi urge HC to swiftly rule on convicts’ execution: On Sunday, the High Court had reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging a trial court order staying the execution.
- Moody’s calls GDP growth estimate ‘ambitious’, given Indian economy’s challenges: The international credit rating agency said it expects the Indian economy to ‘rebound at a more modest pace’.
- India cancels all visas for those travelling from China amid novel coronavirus outbreak: The novel coronavirus has spread to nearly 25 countries, including India, and killed more than 425 people.
- ‘Never said a word against Gandhi, Nehru,’ says BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde amid Opposition uproar in LS: Hegde accused the media of stirring up the ‘unnecessary’ controversy over his remarks and said that ‘all related reports are false’.
- Soldiers in Siachen, Ladakh short on essential gear, clothing and rations, says CAG report: There are allegations that Airbus paid $50 million for a sports team owned by two AirAsia executives. In return, AirAsia bought 180 aircraft from Airbus.
- One in 10 Indians likely to get cancer in their lifetime, one in 15 may die of it, says WHO report: Around 11.6 lakh new cancer cases were reported in India in 2018, while 7.85 lakh people died of the disease.