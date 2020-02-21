A look at the headlines right now:

Uddhav Thackeray meets Modi, says no one should be afraid of Citizenship Act, NPR: The Maharashtra CM’s position is at odds with that of alliance partner Congress, which has opposed the CAA, NRC and National Population Register. FATF keeps Pakistan in ‘grey list’ for now, gives four more months to avoid blacklisting, say reports: The global watchdog reportedly said Pakistan was found ‘fully or close to fully compliant’ on more than half of the 27 targets of the action plan. Bengaluru woman detained for holding ‘Kashmir liberation’ sign: She was sitting at a protest in Town Hall against Amulya Leona, who was arrested a day earlier and charged with sedition for shouting a pro-Pakistan slogan. India hitting US hard with tariffs, will talk business with Modi, says Donald Trump on trade deal: The US president said India has some of the highest tariffs in the world. Mangaluru police commissioner among 176 personnel summoned by inquiry panel: Two people were shot dead by the police, and a third suffered bullet injuries during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19. US, Taliban agree to reduce violence from tonight, set to sign peace deal next week: The truce is a step closer to end the United States’ longest conflict and fulfil President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to bring troops back home.

J&K Police arrest two youths for allegedly spreading rumours on social media: A press note issued on Friday asked people not to believe rumours and fake news, or to ‘fall prey to the propaganda of such elements inimical to peace’. UP Police briefly reopen key road blocked due to Shaheen Bagh protests: The road connecting Noida and Faridabad through Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj neighbourhood was reopened for about 40 minutes, and avoids Shaheen Bagh. Madhya Pradesh scraps order warning health staff of action for not meeting male sterilisation target: The order was withdrawn soon after news reports about it led to a controversy earlier in the day. Women trainee clerks at Surat civic body made to stand naked for physical test, inquiry ordered: They were reportedly subjected to a finger test and asked personal questions to check for pregnancy.