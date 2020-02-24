A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Ahmedabad, Agra deck up to greet US president Donald Trump, Modi says, ‘India awaits your arrival’: Melania Trump’s visit ‘not political event’, the US Embassy said after reports claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped.
  2. Clashes break out near anti-CAA protest site in Jaffrabad: The Delhi Police closed two metro stations and fired tear gas at protestors. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the protestors and police in Aligarh, following which internet was suspended for a few hours.
  3. Schools in Kashmir to re-open on Monday, after nearly 7 months: Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Union minister Rajnath Singh said he was praying for the early release of the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti from detention in Jammu and Kashmir.
  4. In Bihar, NPR will be updated like in 2010, NRC won’t be implemented, says Nitish Kumar: The questions introduced in the new NPR form include details of parents’ birth and Aadhaar number.
  5. Shaheen Bagh gathering peaceful, police blocked roads ‘unnecessarily’, interlocutor tells SC: Wajahat Habibullah, in his affidavit in the SC on Sunday, also sought to know the names of the police officials responsible for deciding to block other roads.
  6. Mob beats up three Dalit men for allegedly stealing donkeys in Rajasthan, one accused arrested: Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said around 16 people have been accused of thrashing the Dalits.
  7. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan withdraws ‘15 crore Muslims’ comment, claims his remark being twisted: Pathan had said at a rally last week, in the context of anti-CAA protests, that 15 crore Muslims will be able to overcome 100 crore Hindus if they united.
  8. President says Supreme Court is progressive, hails judiciary for pursuing gender justice: Ram Nath Kovind added that the move to make judgements available in nine vernacular languages was ‘extraordinary’.
  9. Doctor Kafeel Khan’s uncle shot dead in Gorakhpur, police suspect property dispute: An FIR has been filed against two people, and the police have formed three teams to trace them.
  10. Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joins BJP: Rani joined the party in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri city, where BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present.