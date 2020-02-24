The big news: India gears up for Donald Trump’s visit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Clashes broke out near CAA protest sites in Delhi and Aligarh, and schools in Kashmir are set to open after almost 7 months today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ahmedabad, Agra deck up to greet US president Donald Trump, Modi says, ‘India awaits your arrival’: Melania Trump’s visit ‘not political event’, the US Embassy said after reports claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped.
- Clashes break out near anti-CAA protest site in Jaffrabad: The Delhi Police closed two metro stations and fired tear gas at protestors. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the protestors and police in Aligarh, following which internet was suspended for a few hours.
- Schools in Kashmir to re-open on Monday, after nearly 7 months: Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Union minister Rajnath Singh said he was praying for the early release of the Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti from detention in Jammu and Kashmir.
- In Bihar, NPR will be updated like in 2010, NRC won’t be implemented, says Nitish Kumar: The questions introduced in the new NPR form include details of parents’ birth and Aadhaar number.
- Shaheen Bagh gathering peaceful, police blocked roads ‘unnecessarily’, interlocutor tells SC: Wajahat Habibullah, in his affidavit in the SC on Sunday, also sought to know the names of the police officials responsible for deciding to block other roads.
- Mob beats up three Dalit men for allegedly stealing donkeys in Rajasthan, one accused arrested: Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said around 16 people have been accused of thrashing the Dalits.
- AIMIM leader Waris Pathan withdraws ‘15 crore Muslims’ comment, claims his remark being twisted: Pathan had said at a rally last week, in the context of anti-CAA protests, that 15 crore Muslims will be able to overcome 100 crore Hindus if they united.
- President says Supreme Court is progressive, hails judiciary for pursuing gender justice: Ram Nath Kovind added that the move to make judgements available in nine vernacular languages was ‘extraordinary’.
- Doctor Kafeel Khan’s uncle shot dead in Gorakhpur, police suspect property dispute: An FIR has been filed against two people, and the police have formed three teams to trace them.
- Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joins BJP: Rani joined the party in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri city, where BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present.