Top news: Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a petition seeking cases against political leaders who allegedly indulged in hate speech before last week’s violent clashes in North East Delhi. The petition was filed by a few of the victims of the violence, which has so far claimed 47 lives and left over 200 injured.
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh alleged on Tuesday that eight of its MLAs have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana. Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot said that two ministers who went to meet the MLAs holed up at the ITC Maratha Hotel were not allowed entry.
Live updates
Coronavirus: 15 Italian tourists, quarantined in Delhi, suspected to have infection, say reports
The 15 Italian tourists, who were sent to an Indo Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in Delhi, are suspected to have coronavirus, reports said on Wednesday. However, results confirming the same are awaited from National Institute of Virology in Pune.
Delhi violence: Supreme Court to hear plea for hate speech cases against political leaders today
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a petition seeking cases against political leaders who allegedly indulged in hate speech before last week’s violent clashes in North East Delhi. The petition was filed by a few of the victims of the violence, which has so far claimed 47 lives and left over 200 injured.
IB officer’s murder: Suspended AAP councillor moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the murder of an Intelligence Bureau officer during the communal violence in North East Delhi, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, PTI reported. Hussain is said to be absconding after the officer Ankit Sharma’s murder.
District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain will hear Hussain’s plea on Wednesday. The Delhi Police have charged the councillor with murder, rioting and arson, during the violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Capital last week.
Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges 8 MLAs have been forcefully kept in Gurugram hotel
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh alleged on Tuesday that eight of its MLAs have been forcefully kept at a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana, NDTV reported. Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot said that two ministers who went to meet the MLAs holed up at the ITC Maratha Hotel were not allowed entry.
Quota for Muslims in education: There’s been no proposal yet, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that the state government had not taken any decision on reservation for Muslims, PTI reported.
The statement came days after Nationalist Congress Party leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has proposed to extend 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutes. He told the Maharashtra Legislative Council that a legislation will be passed soon in this regard.
Delhi: 185 students protesting against CAA detained on their way to Ramlila Maidan
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they detained 185 students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act while on their way to Ramlila Maidan, PTI reported. The police said they had not given permission for the rally.
“In total, 185 protesters were detained and taken to nearby police stations of Kamla Market, Hari Nagar and Bawana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia told PTI. All the students were released later. They were all detained from different locations across the Capital.
Citizenship Act: 5 foreigners asked to leave India for participating in protests, says Home Ministry
The Indian government has asked five foreigners to leave the country for violating their visa norms by participating in protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament on Tuesday.
Minister of State Nityanand Rai was responding to a question posed by Indian Union Muslim League MP from Malappuram in Kerala, PK Kunhalikutty, and Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Nalgonda constituency, Uttam Kumar Reddy.