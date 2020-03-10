A look at the headlines right now:

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 19 other MLAs also resign from Madhya Pradesh Assembly: However, Congress expelled him for “anti-party activities” minutes after Scindia made public his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Three test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka and six in Kerala; India has 56 cases: China reported no new coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province and President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak began last year. FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram: A case was registered against 14 police officials, including members of the Child Welfare Committee at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad. Italy completely under lockdown following coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says ‘no more time’: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy rose from 366 to 463 on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 9,172. Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security: A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kanta said the couple faces a serious threat to their lives from their family. White House says Donald Trump not tested for coronavirus as he is in ‘excellent health’: The president recently came in contact with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine for the infection. ‘Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too. Seven including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother arrested in Delhi violence case: Besides Hussain’s brother Shah Alam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested three others for reportedly sheltering him. India’s seven national parties got 67% of funds from ‘unknown sources’ in 2018-’19, says report: The BJP alone accounted for Rs 1,612.04 crore – 64% of the total income of national parties from untraceable sources. Ashraf Ghani and rival name themselves Afghan president amid twin explosions: Rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul during Ghani’s swearing-in. The perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known.