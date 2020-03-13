The big news: Tamil Nadu puts NPR on hold till Centre clarifies queries, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s first coronavirus death was confirmed in Karnataka, and the country’s February retail inflation declined to 6.58%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu has not started work for NPR, Centre needs to clarify queries, says state minister: State Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said the Centre has not responded to chief minister’s call for appropriate amendments to assuage fears.
- India reports first coronavirus death in Karnataka; Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive and the match against Brighton was postponed. Meanwhile, the Health ministry asked people to maintain social distance, said there is no need to panic over COVID-19 outbreak. Modi said no Union minister will travel abroad and asked people to take precautions instead of panicking. All cinema halls, schools and colleges in Delhi to be closed till March 31. The Delhi HC, meanwhile, asked the Centre to contact students stranded in Iran and sought a report on their evacuation.
- Retail inflation declined to 6.58% in February, government data shows: Consumer food price inflation fell from 13.63% in January to 10.81% in February.
- Land forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia, his family, in Madhya Pradesh reopened a day after he joins BJP: The case, in which the former Union minister and his family are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land, was closed in 2018.
- Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on economy, coronavirus pandemic, says Modi is ‘sleeping at the wheel’: The Congress leader also alleged that Jyotiraditya Scindia left his party and joined the BJP because he was uncertain about his political future.
- Amit Shah says no document will be needed for NPR, no person will be put in ‘doubtful’ category: However, Congress leader Kapil Sibal was not satisfied, wondering what was the point of the exercise if no documents were going to be asked for.
- ‘No law to support you’ on ‘name and shame’ posters, Supreme Court tells Adityanath government: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, argued that such posters are meant to incite people to lynch.
- BJP to seek floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16 amid political crisis: Digvijaya Singh said a floor test cannot take place because the resignations submitted by 19 party MLAs have not been accepted. The Congress asked the Speaker to disqualify six rebel MLAs. The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, claimed Kamal Nath is arrogant and underestimated the younger generation.
- Rajinikanth lays out political roadmap, but says he does not want to be chief minister: The actor-turned-politician held a press conference but stopped short of launching a new party.
- In Maharashtra, order to ban 3 TikTok accounts for posting about Tabrez Ansari withdrawn after 8 months: The accounts of Hasnain Khan, Shadan Farooqui and Faisal Shaikh were suspended after Maharashtra government sought it on a complaint from a Shiv Sena leader.