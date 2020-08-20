A Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and another suspected militant were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, the police said. Earlier in the day, security forces also killed a militant in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Naseer-u-din Lone was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force soldiers at Sopore on April 18 and three others at Handwara on May 4, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. The second militant’s identity and group affiliation is not clear yet.

The gunfight took place at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara around 9.30 pm and the operation was over by 10.15 pm, according to India Today.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army had said that security forces killed three suspected militants in Kreeri area of Baramulla district. Two soldiers were critically injured in the operation and later died.

On Monday, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla. Two militants, who the police claimed were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed. The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight, but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital.