Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in a drug abuse case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said in her bail petition on Wednesday that she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory” confessions, which she has now retracted, PTI reported.

Chakraborty, in the petition filed in a sessions court in Mumbai, also claimed that she had not committed any crime and had been falsely implicated in the case.

The actor argued that her arrest in the case was “unwarranted and without any justification and that her liberty had been “arbitrarily curtailed”. She also alleged that no woman officer was present during her interrogation.

Chakraborty said she was questioned by male officers for eight hours, according to NDTV. She also argued that her offence involved procuring only a small quantity of drugs, which should be a bailable charge with a one-year jail term.

Chakraborty is the eighth person to be arrested in the drug-related investigation into Rajput’s death. She was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau, under various charges outlined by the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which could lead to up to 10 years in prison. Later in the day, a Mumbai court had sent her to judicial custody till September 22. She has been accused of procuring drugs for Rajput.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s former manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week.

Hours before she filed her bail petition on Wednesday, Chakraborty was shifted to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail. Wednesday’s bail petition was the actor’s second since the court had rejected the first plea.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, which is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.