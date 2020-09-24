A Central Reserve Police Force officer was killed and his rifle snatched in an attack by militants on security forces at Kaisermulla in Budgam district on Thursday, police said, according to PTI.

The militants fired upon NC Badoley, assistant sub inspector of the CRPF of 117 battalion, leaving him injured, a police official said. Bodley was taken to Army’s 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the assailants.

On August 30, three militants and a police officer were killed in a gunfight in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A day before that, three suspected militants and one soldier were killed in a gunfight in Zadoora area of Pulwama district. The police had said that incriminating materials such as arms and ammunition were found on the suspected militants.

On August 17, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla district. The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Militant killed in gunfight in Pulwama district, say police

An unidentified militant was on Thursday killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said. The affiliation of the militant is yet to be ascertained.

The encounter took place at Maghama in the Tral region after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation, they said.

The Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet that the gunfight was over and they have seized arms and ammunition from the slain militant, adding that a search was underway.



As the forces comprising police and Army’s 42 Rajasthan Rifles surrounded the suspected location, the militants opened fire, according to Greater Kashmir. The team retaliated and a gunfight ensued.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from the armed forces.

On Tuesday, the security forces killed another militant in an overnight encounter in the Charar-e-Sharif area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Three suspected militants were killed on September 17 in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area. A civilian was also killed in the crossfire and a CRPF personnel had sustained injuries, the armed forces said in a statement.

Four suspected militants were killed in Shopian on August 28 following a gunfight. A fifth suspected militant had surrendered to the security forces.