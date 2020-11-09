The big news: Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is over 90% effective, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Day before the Bihar poll results, a survey found preference for Tejashwi Yadav as CM was at 40%, and crackers in NCR are banned this Diwali.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in latest trial: The firm said it cannot apply for emergency use authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration just based on the efficacy results.
- Lokniti-CSDS survey comparison shows jump in Opposition alliance’s predicted vote share: The survey also showed an increase in preference for Tejashwi Yadav to become the chief minister.
- NGT bans firecrackers in National Capital Region till November 30: The ban will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality in November fell below ‘poor’ category.
- Punjab withdraws general consent to CBI for investigations: On Thursday, Jharkhand had withdrawn the blanket consent given to the agency.
- Arnab Goswami denied interim bail by Bombay HC, asked to approach lower court: It said that the decision will not have any effect on the proceedings in the lower court.
- Will hold tricolour, Jammu and Kashmir’s flag together, says Mehbooba Mufti: The PDP chief said that as an MLA, her faith in the Constitution of the erstwhile state and the sovereignty and integrity of India are inseparable.
- China holding off sending congratulations to Joe Biden for winning US polls: The country’s foreign ministry said they understand the presidential election result will be determined following US laws and procedures.
- Notice issued to Republic TV, Times Now on Bollywood producers’ plea on ‘irresponsible reporting’: The Delhi High Court asked media channels to ensure that defamatory content is not displayed on their channels or on social media platforms.
- Commission to monitor air quality lists urgent steps: This came as Delhi suffered from ‘severe’ air quality for fifth consecutive day, and the situation is unlikely to improve.
- In drugs case, NCB raids actor Arjun Rampal’s residence, asks him to join inquiry on November 11: Meanwhile, Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife has been sent to judicial custody till November 23.