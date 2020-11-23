A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi, political leaders condole Tarun Gogoi’s death: The former Assam chief minister died on Monday at the age of 86. Oxford University coronavirus vaccine shows an average protection of 70% in trials: The vaccine candidate is expected to be cheaper and more low-maintenance than Moderna and Pfizer’s. Allahabad HC overrides order that held conversion just for marriage unacceptable: The High Court said the observation made by it on October 30 does not deal with matters of life and liberty of two mature individuals in choosing a partner. Maharashtra makes Covid-19 negative report must for people from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa: The state government in an order said people coming from these four states will be turned back if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.. Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail in drugs case: The Narcotics Control Bureau had seized drugs during raids at Singh’s home and office last week. Congress criticises Centre’s proposal to increase daily working hours to 12: Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP has now given ‘an open license’ to suppress the working and manufacturing class. Devendra Fadnavis downplays his 2019 coup with Ajit Pawar, says day ‘need not be remembered’: On November 23, last year, Fadnavis had taken oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra early in the morning, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Owaisi speaks language of ‘rabid Islamism, extremism’ like Jinnah, says BJP’s Tejasvi Surya: At a rally, the BJP leader also accused the AIMIM chief and his brother of allowing ‘only Rohingya Muslims and not development’ in Hyderabad. Umar Khalid’s custody extended ‘illegally and mechanically’, his counsel tells court: The lawyers of the former JNU student requested the court to clarify that remand/extension proceedings cannot be carried out mechanically. FIR filed in MP for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ over kissing scenes in ‘A Suitable Boy’: Two executives of Netflix India have been booked after BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari filed a complaint.