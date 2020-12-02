Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to not pass an order in the case related to the demolition of her property without hearing her side, should the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation challenge the relief granted to her last month, Bar and Bench reported.

The actor filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. The Bombay High Court had on November 27 quashed the Mumbai civic body’s demolition notice to Ranaut, saying that it was “nothing but malice in law”.

The court noted that the civic body had proceeded on “wrongful grounds” against the actor, adding that the demolition was “premeditated” to target her for her tweets and statements.

The court also told Ranaut that it did not approve of her public comments and asked her to observe restraint. But it said the government cannot take action against a citizen based on “irresponsible comments”.

The Bombay High Court ruled that Ranaut had the right to compensation and that it would appoint a valuer to decide on the amount. The valuer will submit a report to the court in March.

The Mumbai civic body had demolished a part of Ranaut’s property in the city on September 9. Later that day, the High Court stayed the demolition drive after the actor filed a petition against it. She had been served a notice of illegal construction.

The actor alleged that the demolition drive was motivated by her comments against the Shiv Sena government. Ranaut had sparked a row after she claimed that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that she feared living in the city.

Ranaut had also criticised the Mumabai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the state’s ruling Shiv Sena, had hit back at Ranaut and asked her not to return to Mumbai. He also demanded an apology from her. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also criticised Ranaut, saying that some people did not show gratitude towards the city where they earned a living. The central government provided Ranaut Y-category security amid her escalating row with the Maharashtra government.