A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Agriculture minister says Centre ready to discuss every farm law clause with farmers’ unions: Meanwhile, a new delegation extended their support to the legislations, claiming that ‘some elements’ are creating misunderstanding. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Delhi counterpart continued to trade barbs amid protests.
  2. China’s bid to change status quo necessitates high-level preparation on all frontiers, says Bipin Rawat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is way ahead of China in soft power, leading the world with ideas.
  3. Coronavirus vaccination begins in US, announces Donald Trump: India’s case count reached 98.84 lakh after 27,071 new infections were recorded in last 24 hours.
  4. Google services, including YouTube, Gmail, restored after global outage: Users around the world had reported problems with the platforms around 5.45 pm.
  5. India’s November retail inflation eased to 6.93%, shows data: The wholesale inflation hit nine-month high of 1.55% in November, up from 1.4% in October.
  6. IIT-Madras temporarily shuts down after 71 people test positive for Covid-19 since December 1: The institute, which has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, has asked its students and staff staying on campus to quarantine in their rooms.
  7. Facebook did not ban Bajrang Dal due to concern for employees’ safety, business prospects, says report: The social media giant’s security team also warned against banning two other right-wing groups, the Sanatan Sanstha and Sri Ram Sena, from the platform.
  8. UP officials deny 22-year-old Hindu woman suffered miscarriage in protection home: The woman’s husband and his brother were arrested last week in Kanth, while he was in the process of registering their marriage.
  9. Congress wins majority of seats in Rajasthan local body elections, BJP comes third: The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan secured 619 of the total 1,775 ward councillor posts in 50 municipal bodies.
  10. Apple investigates contractor’s facility near Bengaluru after violence over salary payment: At least 160 people have been arrested for vandalising Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing plant on Saturday.