The big news: Centre-farmer talks fail again, next round on Friday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bharat Biotech MD said he can provide confirmed data on Covaxin in a week, and a British court ruled against extraditing Julian Assange to US.
- Seventh meeting between Centre and farmers ends in deadlock, next talks on January 8: Ahead of the discussions, the Congress told the government that it would be a ‘test of nationalism’.
- Bharat Biotech MD asks for a week for confirmed data after row over third phase trials: Krishna Ella cited pharmaceutical company Merck’s vaccine for Ebola virus, suggesting that human trials were not completed for it.
- Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to US, rules British court: The 49-year-old faces 18 charges in the US in connection with the 5 lakh secret files on American military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
- Sourav Ganguly stable and likely to be discharged on Wednesday, another angioplasty deferred: On Saturday, the batting great was taken to the hospital following complaints of chest pain.Scroll Staff
- Sensex crosses 48,000 mark for the first time, Nifty ends over 14,000 as India approves vaccines: The Sensex closed at 48,176.80, or 307.82 points higher and the Nifty 50 ended the day’s trade at 14,132.90.
- ‘No video of Munawar Faruqui insulting Hindu deities,’ say police two days after arresting him: Fellow comedians showed their support for Faruqui on social media.
- Three arrested over roof collapse in Ghaziabad crematorium that killed 24 peopleAn FIR has also been registered against the three arrested municipal officials and a contractor.Scroll Staff
- IT Department records Robert Vadra’s statement in benami property case: Officials said that the businessman was earlier summoned multiple times but he failed to appear citing the coronavirus pandemic.
- MJ Akbar tells Delhi court he was labelled sexual predator ‘without any basis’: Akbar’s counsel said the allegation was like a trial outside the court.
- Tamil Nadu allows theatres to operate at 100% seating capacity after actors appeal: Meanwhile, 20 people in Chennai’s Leela Palace hotel tested positive.