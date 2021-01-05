A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UK PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India for Republic Day amid rising coronavirus crisis: Reports had earlier suggested that the prime minister’s trip may not take place as a new strain of the coronavirus was detected in Britain.
  2. First coronavirus vaccine shots likely on January 13, but final call by Centre, says health secretary: Both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech pledged smooth rollout of coronavirus vaccine a day after public spat. Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla said that the drug firm is permitted to export its vaccine.
  3. Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7: Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday deferred their tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast. The talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers failed to break the impasse on Monday as the two sides stuck to their stand.
  4. West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla quits from his post, to continue as TMC legislator: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Shukla wanted to focus on sports.
  5. Modi inaugurates Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline, says will help in Kerala, Karnataka’s economic growth: The prime minister said India’s has been focusing on a gas-based economy, and a lot of work has been done on ‘One Nation, One Grid’.
  6. HC issues notices to Punjab government, Centre after vandalism on Jio mobile towers: Reliance had filed a plea against damage to its infrastructure, allegedly by supporters of the farmers’ agitation.
  7. FIR against Sohail, Arbaaz Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 quarantine protocols: They had flouted norms on institutional quarantine after returning from the UAE on December 25, and went to their home instead.
  8. Pakistan SC orders restoration of temple vandalised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within two weeks: The temple was set on fire by a mob incited by a local cleric on December 30.
  9. Families demand inquiry into Lawaypora gunfight, ask for bodies of three killed as police release videos: The families of the three killed also demanded that their bodies should be returned to them for burial.
  10. Saudi Arabia to reopen air, land, sea borders with Qatar, ending years-long blockade: The development came a day before Saudi Arabia is expected to host a yearly summit of Persian Gulf states.