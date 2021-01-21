A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers reject Centre’s proposal to suspend implementation of three laws for 1.5 years: They once again demanded a complete rollback of the laws. The talks between farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day tractor rally route was inconclusive.

Five dead after massive fire at Pune’s Serum Institute plant, Adar Poonawalla says ‘deeply saddened’: Earlier, Poonawalla said that the incident will not affect the production of Covishield.

Nearly 10 lakh health workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in India so far, says Centre: The country registered 15,223 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,10,883. Worst is over for Indian economy, ‘within striking distance’ of positive growth, says RBI: The central bank said that GDP growth was likely to enter positive territory in the third quarter. Twin suicide bombing in crowded Baghdad market kills at least 32: Over 100 have been wounded in the attack, which is rare in the Iraqi capital since the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017. TN governor to decide on release of convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination in 3-4 days, Centre tells SC: The governor’s decision on the matter is pending since September 2018, despite the state government’s recommendation.

Karnataka ministers upset after BS Yediyurappa reshuffles Cabinet, allocates new portfolios: The chief minister, however, normalised the displeasure and claimed that there was no resentment.

Priya Ramani made allegations after MJ Akbar joined BJP, former minister’s lawyer tells court: Akbar’s advocate said that a criminal case should be made out against the journalist for deleting her Twitter account, which had ‘primary evidence’.

SC sends notices to Amazon, ‘Mirzapur’ makers for allegedly maligning Uttar Pradesh’s image: The notice was issued after a petition by a resident of the Uttar Pradesh district with the same name as the show.

Smart cameras to be set up in Lucknow to track facial expression of women in distress, alert police: Policy experts and researchers have criticised the initiative, which is a part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s Mission Shakti programme.