The big news: Mumbai reports huge Covid surge, new curbs from Monday, and 9 other top stories
The Centre blocked Aam Aadmi Party’s ration delivery scheme in Delhi, and it urged the Delhi HC to stop WhatsApp from enforcing its privacy policy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai reports highest one-day rise of 3,062 coronavirus cases: The Maharashtra government announced a new set of curbs to combat the surge in coronavirus cases and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the imposition of lockdown was an option. On Friday morning, India recorded 39,726 cases – the highest daily count in over three months.
- Centre blocks Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme, AAP calls decision ‘anti-people’: The Aam Aadmi Party was scheduled to launch the scheme on March 25.
- Restrain WhatsApp from enforcing privacy policy, Centre asks Delhi HC: The government made the request in an affidavit, which was filed in response to the plea against the messaging platform’s privacy policy.
- Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on ‘The Quint’ plea challenging digital media rules: The court will hear the matter on April 16, along with another petition filed by The Wire and The News Minute.
- States passing resolutions against Centre’s legislations are not disobeying law, says SC: The court made the observation while hearing a petition challenging the legislative competencies of states while passing such resolutions.
- Kerala High Court orders CBI to take over inquiry in Walayar sisters’ case: The court ordered the state government to provide the necessary logistical support to the central agency.
- Pandemic shrunk India’s middle class by 32 million, drove 75 million below poverty line, shows Pew report: China fared much better, with the number of people in the middle-income tier decreasing by only one crore, and the poverty level virtually unchanged.
- Trinamool Congress accuses EC of not allowing state police near voting booths, poll body denies charge: Meanwhile, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called former aide Suvendu Adhikari a ‘traitor’ and said she ‘blindly supported him’.
- Delhi HC refuses to stay ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti in alleged money laundering case: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister will have to appear for questioning before the central agency on March 22.
- Gurugram meat shops to be closed on Tuesdays, councillors cite ‘Hindu sentiments’: The civic body approved proposals to double the licence fee for meat shops and raised the penalty amount by 10 times for running unauthorised ones.