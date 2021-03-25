A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Maharashtra logs record high 35,952 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai reports highest-ever rise in infections: Delhi also registered 1,515 cases – the highest single-day rise this year.
  2. ‘Woman showing legs in saree inappropriate,’ says Bengal BJP chief after remark on CM draws flak: Trinamool Congress leaders heavily criticised Ghosh for his comments against Banerjee.
  3. Two CRPF soldiers killed, two injured in J&K’s Lawaypora after suspected militant attack: The police said the assailants opened fire at a group of CRPF soldiers in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir.
  4. India’s second Covid wave could last up to 100 days, peak in April, says SBI report: The report said that localised lockdowns or restrictions had been ineffective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
  5. Bengaluru makes negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from all states: The city on Thursday reported 1,400 new coronavirus cases – the highest count recorded in 24 hours after four months.
  6. Adani Power opposes journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s plea to transfer defamation case from Mundra: Thakurta sought transfer of the case as several civil suits filed by the Adani Group against him were pending in Ahmedabad.
  7. SC quashes FIR against journalist Patricia Mukhim for Facebook post on conflict between communities: The senior Shillong-based journalist had condemned the attack on five non-tribal youth by a gang of masked men, allegedly tribals, in Meghalaya.
  8. Not right to call RSS ‘Sangh Parivar’, a family has women, respect for elders, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader said that he will no longer use the term to refer to the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
  9. Kangana Ranaut gets bail in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar: While speaking about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranaut reportedly told Republic TV that Akhtar was part of a ‘suicide gang’.
  10. In Ambani bomb scare case, Found 62 bullets at Sachin Vaze’s home, NIA tells court, gets 9-day custody: The central agency said these bullets are unaccounted for. However, Vaze claimed that he had been made a scapegoat in the case.