Rail and road transportation services are likely to be affected and markets may remain closed in parts of the country on Friday in view of the “Bharat Bandh”, or countrywide shutdown, called by farmer unions protesting against the three agriculture laws, reported PTI. The shutdown will not be observed in the four poll-bound states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The 12-hour shutdown will be in force till 6 pm across the country, according to Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting unions. The bandh marks four months of the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s three borders – Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Protestors blocked the Ghazipur border between New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and GT Road and railway track near Shahpur in Haryana on Friday morning. Vehicular movement was disrupted in parts of Punjab and Haryana, reported The Hindu. Public transport, including taxis and buses, also stayed off the roads.

#WATCH A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/gkPWwKnTiP — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Protesters block the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) in view of 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/JnmmPXixJd — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Ambala: Protesters block GT Road and railway track near Shahpur, in view of 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws#Haryana pic.twitter.com/1D6k4qjPlN — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Farmers also blocked the Delhi-Hisar national highway near Meham of Haryana’s Rohtak district, according to The Indian Express. The departure of the Shatabdi Express was halted at the Chandigarh railway station after farmers sat on the rail route that connects Chandigarh and Ambala.

In view of the shutdown, the Delhi Police have asked commuters to avoid the Ghazipur Border as it has been blocked.

Earlier, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, had said that the major impact of the shutdown would be felt in Haryana and Punjab.

Senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that the roads and rails will be blocked as part of the shutdown. He said that trade unions from organised and unorganised sectors, transport and other associations have also extended their support for the bandh call. “Farmers will block rail tracks in various places,” Rajewal told PTI. “Markets and transport services will be closed during Bharat bandh.”

The farmer leader, however, added that emergency services such as ambulance and fire will be allowed to operate during the shutdown.

Confederation of All India Traders opposed Rajewal’s claims on Thursday and said that markets will remain open on Friday. “We are not going to participate in Bharat bandh tomorrow. Markets will remain open in Delhi and other parts of the country,” said Praveen Khandelwal, national general secretary of the trade body. “The ongoing deadlock can be resolved only through dialogue process. There should be discussions on amendments in the farm laws that can make existing farming profitable.”

Odisha announces closing educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state in view of the shutdown call given by farmers unions. The Congress and Left parties have announced their support to the 12-hour bandh.

The state government has also asked its employees to reach office by 9.30 am. Odisha’s home department said the front gates of state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am and all entry will be regulated through rear gates.

The Utkal University authorities has announced postponing the fifth semester exams of Arts, Science and Commerce streams that were scheduled to be held on Friday.

Farm laws

Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal the three laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. Farmers fear the policies will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime.

The farmers have hunkered down with supplies that they say will last them for months, and have resolved to not leave until their demands are met. Several rounds of talks between the government and farm leaders took place, but none of them could manage to end the deadlock. In January, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the laws until further orders.

The movement poses one of the biggest challenges to Modi since he took power in 2014, as he faces criticism from all sides, including from some allies of the BJP. The Shiromani Akali Dal of Punjab quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre in September itself.

Another sign of impact was the Congress’ spectacular performance in the urban body polls held in Punjab last month.