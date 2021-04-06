Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and was under home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

The 37-year-old actor also requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested immediately and thanked people for their support. “Please stay safe and take care,” she added.

Katrina Kaif/ Instagram

Earlier in the day, stand up comedian Kunal Kamra said he and his parents tested positive for Covid-19. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were also hospitalised after testing positive.

On Monday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar said they have been infected too. Last week, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had tested positive for the infection. Actor Alia Bhatt had also announced that she was following all the safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19.

Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus last month. Multiple Bollywood actors, including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Saraf have contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, India reported 96,982 cases, a day after logging more than a lakh cases for the first time. Meanwhile, a night curfew was imposed in Delhi from Tuesday, after similar restrictions were announced in Maharashtra.