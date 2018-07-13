Director Mysskin slammed for making rape joke in praise of Mammootty’s ‘Peranbu’ performance

Tamil filmmaker Mysskin is facing criticism for remarking at a function on Sunday that Mammootty’s performance in the upcoming Peranbu was so good that he would have “raped” the actor if Mysskin had been a woman. “You can keep watching Mammootty sir throughout this film,” the filmmaker said at Peranbu’s audio launch in Chennai. “If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, I’d have raped him actually. Such fabulous acting.” His comments were greeted with laughter and applause by sections of the audience.

According to a report, the function was attended by several prominent personalities including Siddharth, Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja, KS Ravikumar, Vetrimaran, Bala, Karu Pazhaniappan, Aadhik Ravichandran, AL Vijay and Aram Gopi Nainaar.

Mysskin concluded his speech by adding, “You have to create a controversy somehow to make this film a big hit and with that, my job here is done.”

Peranbu, directed by Ram, traces the relationship between a father (Mammootty) and his daughter (Sadhana), who has a physical disability. The Tamil-Malayalam bilingual is yet to get a release date.

Director Vijay, who was also present at the event, told The New Indian Express that the comments should not be taken out of context. “I think we should take Mysskin’s comments only within the context of him trying to appreciate the actor,” he said. “I don’t think we should create controversies out of this.”

However, Mysskin’s comments were slammed on social media.

I was surprised as to how low director Mysskin had fallen with his Thupparivalan. But he is worse in real life. So, it is clear now. I was a great admirer of his work. Not anymore!https://t.co/IT2fg7ZbQS — Deepan Kannan (@kannandeepan) July 17, 2018

Is this even a worthy manner of appreciating Mammootty? What is so funny in #mysskin saying he would’ve raped #Mammootty had he been a girl? Role reversal?? Its not a compliment to either the mega star or any woman. Also - One can praise an actor without having to decry another. https://t.co/ov2mMMI1s0 — SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) July 16, 2018

#Mysskin's distasteful statement doesn't fall under 'just a joke' category. Oh man, rape jokes aren't funny. CAN NEVER BE. Survivors of sexual violence deserve respect and support. Please don't tweet, 'come on, he of course, didn't really mean it'. — Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) July 16, 2018