Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai will have its world premiered at the Gala section of the Pingyao International Film Festival in China, The Hindu reported. The festival, now in its second year, will be held in the heritage city of Pingyao, China, from October 11-20.

Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories (2018), directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, will also be screened at the festival. The third Indian production in the line-up is Ivan Ayr’s debut film Soni, which will be screened under the Crouching Tigers section for new talent.

Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions, Vada Chennai (North Chennai) stars Dhanush as a national-level carom player who gets embroiled in a turf war. The cast also includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer Sultan.

Vada Chennai has reportedly been planned as the first part of a trilogy. The film was initially announced in 2011, but finally went into production in 2015 and after undergoing several cast changes.

This is Vetrimaaran’s third film with Dhanush, after Polladhavan and Aadukalam (2011), which won Dhanush a National Film Award for Best Actor. Aadukalam also won five other National Film Awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Vetrimaaran.

Vada Chennai will be released in India on October 17.