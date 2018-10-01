Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster Sanju and the second season of Little Things are among a host of new shows and movies that will be out on Netflix in October. Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released on the streaming platform on October 15.

Little Things is the only Netflix Indian original series this month. The modern romance drama’s first season was aired on Dice Media’s YouTube channel in 2016 and the show was acquired by the streaming giant earlier this year. Starring Karwaan actress Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things will be out on October 5.

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj’s weekly talk show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj will be released on October 28. The slate of Netflix international originals also includes Spanish teen drama Elite and season three of Marvel’s Daredevil. To mark Halloween on October 31, Netflix has lined-up a host of horror-themed originals including The Haunting of Hill House (October 12), Haunted (October 19) and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (October 26), a supernatural drama set in the Archie Comics universe. There’s also a Halloween-themed cooking show, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, which will be out on October 12.

Play Little Things Season 2 (2018).

The Bollywood films coming to Netflix this month include Shaad Ali’s 2018 biographical sports drama Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, 2009 coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shashanka Ghosh’s Khoobsurat (2014) starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kaminey (2009) starring Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Udaan (2010) starring Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy.

Play Soorma (2018).

The Netflix films lined up for release include Tamara Jenkins’s comedy-drama Private Life (October 5), Paul Greengrass’s 22 July, on the 2011 attacks in Norway (October 19), Peter Lepeniotis’s animated film Gnome Alone (October 19), Tinge Krishnan’s musical Been So Long (October 26) and Serjio Barrejon’s Spanish film Jefe (October 26).

The new comedy specials on Netflix include Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up (October 16) and Adam Sandler’s 100% Fresh (October 23).