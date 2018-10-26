Kabir Singh is the title of the Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, actor Shahid Kapoor announced on Instagram on Friday. The remake, also directed by Reddy Vanga, stars Kapoor as the angry young protagonist who self-destructs after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) breaks up with him.

Kabir Singh is set to hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

The Telugu original starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. In April, Reddy Vanga had told Firstpost that the remake could be “more hardhitting” than the original.

“Telugu audiences loved the core emotion of Arjun Reddy and we don’t want to tamper with it,” Vanga told the publication. When I made Arjun Reddy, I wasn’t sure where to draw the line in terms of representation of certain things...I believe I’ll have more freedom in Bollywood.”

The film is also being remade in Tamil as Varma.