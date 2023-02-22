Around the Web ‘They’re still moving freely here,’ Javed Akhtar tells Lahore audience about 26/11 Mumbai attackers ‘We’ve hosted programmes for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan, but in your country there’s been no programme for Lata Mangeshkar.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Wow. I’m going to call this the The Javed Akhtar Burn. @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/Qzq3scvCPX— Dr. Ayesha Ray (@DrAyeshaRay) February 21, 2023 Play Also Watch: Singer Ali Zafar hosts Javed Akhtar at his home in Lahore, performs his songs We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Javed Akhtar