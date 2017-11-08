history of food Video: How Christopher Columbus’ journeys to America changed India’s diet The Columbian Exchange resulted in the transfer of several ideas, populations, diseases and never-seen-before food. by Ramakrishnan M Published Nov 08, 2017 · 08:45 am Play Animation: Akshay Lokhande | Design: Shruti Rego, Kimberly Pereira | Additional Illustrations: Rubin D’Souza, Anirudh A. Ashar Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Christopher Columbus America Food Diet Nutrition Discovery Exploration History Print