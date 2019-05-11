Play

Political satirist Akash Banerjee, who plies his craft through videos, has released yet another episode of his recap of monthly events. The April review, titled Atyachari April (Torturous April), enlists all the antics of Indian politicians on display during the month. “Are our ministers any less than cartoons?” Banerjee asks.

This portfolio of political leaders, adds Banerjee, is comparable to episodes of cartoons like Shin Chan and Noddy.

Besides the biggest one of all, Akshay Kumar’s “non-political” interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are some the incidents that found a mention in Banerjee’s capsule.

Hema Malini’s campaign in Mathura: Another Bollywood actor who made headlines for questionable reasons in April was the Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, Hema Malini. Her bumbling campaign in Uttar Pradesh became a laughing stock on social media.

Sambit Patra’s campaign trail in Odisha’s Puri: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra has had an illustrious campaign in Puri, complete with singing Telugu songs and addressing Narendra Modi as “supreme leader”.

Vineet Sharda’s rap: Vineet Sharda, while campaigning for BJP candidate Rajendra Agrawal in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut constituency, went into a frenzy and rapped his way through the address. “Eminem was called to India in April, fed cow urine, and made to campaign in Uttar Pradesh,” Banerjee said.

The GD Bakshi-Vistara tweet fiasco: Vistara Airlines earned social flak for tweeting a picture of the Army veteran GD Bakshi. Worried about negative publicity, the company then deleted the tweet, earning some more flak, this time from the other side.

Violent television news debates: A Congress leader threw a glass of water on a BJP member during the live telecast of debate on television channel News 24.

Vivek Reddy’s claim on farmer income: During a television debate, BJP leader Vivek Reddy claimed that the income of Indian farmers has increased by over 50% under the Modi government. The claim left Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav visibly shocked.

Pragya Thakur on medical benefits of cows: BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur, out on bail from charges of terrorism, averred that cow urine helped her cure her cancer.