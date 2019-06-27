Not a policeman and not a Delhi Police car, the Delhi Police said of a viral TikTok video that featured a bare-chested man doing push-ups on a moving SUV.

The video shows a man climbing out of a car window to perform the stunt on a car labelled Delhi Police. The licence plate of the car was visible.

Is this even a police vehicle? The RC check shows it belongs to an individual. pic.twitter.com/o0NIXA0hC1 — Amit Mitra 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ (@amit2648) June 26, 2019

A quick inquiry by the police revealed that the vehicle belonged to a private contractor, and was hired by the police for some duties. The contractor has been issued a show cause notice.

The man featured in the video is a friend of the contractor’s and not a police official, the authorities. The Delhi Police told the media that the video had not been shot recently.

TikTok user Usergilrb7nq7s, who posted the video, meanwhile, has either changed their username or deleted their account and cannot be found on the app.