Hi folks, here’s why we’re having an election. pic.twitter.com/ch61YNJhTa — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2019

A video posted on current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Twitter shows him being driven in a car while explaining, in a somewhat disgruntled manner, the UK Parliament’s decision to hold a snap election in December 2019.

In the video, Johnson talks about the Brexit deal he had hoped to use to lead UK out of the European Union, which has, to his disappointment, been delayed. This is the first time since 1923 that Britain has had a December poll.

As is often the case with Johnson, social media is both amused and critical of this video. Here are some of the responses:

The PM appears to be launching his election bid literally from the back of a chauffeur-driven car.



Is it possible they are not actually very good at this? https://t.co/wbKkZ6OpkR — Rafael Behr (@rafaelbehr) November 1, 2019

Deconstructing #BorisJohnson’s peculiar video.

1. In a car: pretends to be one of the people.

2. Rambling “Oven-ready” “slam it in the microwave” informality: pretends to speak like the people.

3. Blame @UKLabour for his failure: typical BJ.

Conclusion: insincerely manipulative. — TheEthicalFoodie (@FoodEthicist) November 1, 2019

