Love all: Here’s MS Dhoni playing a casual game of tennis (is there no sport beyond him?)
The celebrated cricketer was seen playing in a local tennis match, in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Former Indian cricket team’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement has been a matter of much debate. Recently on a sabbatical, ever since India’s exit from the World Cup at the semi finals stage, it seems Dhoni hasn’t hit the pause button on his identity as an active sportsman, even as speculation about his return continues.
Seen playing a doubles match of tennis (video above) in his hometown Ranchi, he appears to be in great form, winning the match, no less. Dhoni clearly has a way with more than just one sport. Earlier in 2019, he was also captured playing a hearty game of volleyball.
Watch: No cricket, MS Dhoni is playing volleyball with his territorial army unit in Kashmir
Dhoni’s fandom in India also does not seem to be subsiding any time soon, and social media users are filled with adoration and respect for the cricket icon, many hankering for his return to Indian cricket:
