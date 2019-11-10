Master of all sports! ❤️😇



This one is for all @msdhoni fans who were missing him in action. Here’s your weekend delight.



Mahi is back in action, playing his first match of Tennis Championship in JSCA, Ranchi.#MSDhoni #Dhoni #RanchiDiaries pic.twitter.com/kLaLol0mU4 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 8, 2019

Former Indian cricket team’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement has been a matter of much debate. Recently on a sabbatical, ever since India’s exit from the World Cup at the semi finals stage, it seems Dhoni hasn’t hit the pause button on his identity as an active sportsman, even as speculation about his return continues.

Seen playing a doubles match of tennis (video above) in his hometown Ranchi, he appears to be in great form, winning the match, no less. Dhoni clearly has a way with more than just one sport. Earlier in 2019, he was also captured playing a hearty game of volleyball.

Watch: No cricket, MS Dhoni is playing volleyball with his territorial army unit in Kashmir

Dhoni’s fandom in India also does not seem to be subsiding any time soon, and social media users are filled with adoration and respect for the cricket icon, many hankering for his return to Indian cricket:

Cricket

Tennis

Table tennis

Badminton

Football



Might be others sports also which he plays to perfection

"Universal Sports Personality " without any doubt 🐯🦁 — Ankur Gupta (@Aki_Gupt) November 8, 2019

Come back in Blue Jersey Your Fans want to see again big sixes from you. Like this👇👇 pic.twitter.com/r7dUBqoL1O — Devansh Pandey (@Devansh73750933) November 9, 2019

When and how king will provide his services for India in future — Sayyamrm@#0007 18 (@Sayyamm00071) November 8, 2019

Thala 😍

We miss u....a lot

Mahi...... pic.twitter.com/SgpBQ2W56p — Soundariya A (@ASoundariya) November 9, 2019

Also read

‘It is not about Dhoni but about the country’: Gambhir wants youngsters to be given more chances

He still moves incredibly well: Shane Watson says retirement call should be MS Dhoni’s decision



Was trying to hold back my tears when Dhoni was out in World Cup semi-final, says Chahal



MS Dhoni needs to first decide whether he wants to keep playing: Ravi Shastri