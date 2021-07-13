The Visvesvaraya Technological University or VTU has issued the timetable for July/August 2021 exam session of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students can check and download the exam timetable at the official website vtu.ac.in.

The VTU July/August 2021 exams will be conducted between July 26 and August 13 for final year students of BE, MBA, MCA and M.Arch under the choice-based-credit-system (CBCS). The exams will be held in offline mode, according to an official circular.

The BE final year exam will be held from July 26 to August 7 while that for the MBA course will be from July 27 to August 17. On the other hand, the exams for MCA will be conducted between August 2 and 13 and that for M.Arch on August 2, 4 and 6.

Here’s VTU July/August 2021 exam timetable.

PG 2020 scheme revised exam

Moreover, VTU has also released the revised timetable for January/February 2021 Semester-1 exams for PG courses under the 2020 scheme. These exams were earlier postponed and will now be held in the July/August session between July 26 and August 6.

Here’s VTU Revised Time Table for 1 Semester M.Tech./MBA/MCA/M.Arch.