Osmania University will release the e-hall ticket for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 today. Candidates registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania University will conduct the TS PGECET 2021 from August 11 to 14 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS PGECET is a computer-based test to be conducted by Hyderabad-based Osmania University for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022.

The examination will be held in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal.

According to the schedule posted on the website, the hall ticket will be available for download between August 1 and 10.

Steps to download TS PGECET hall ticket: