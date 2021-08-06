The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 Session 3. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check their results at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Main session 3 was conducted nationwide from July 20 to 25 in a computer-based test mode. However, NTA had to organise a re-examination for the flood-affected candidates from the state of Maharashtra. The re-exam was held on August 3 and 4. The final answer keys was released earlier today.

As per reports, over 7 lakh students have registered for JEE Main 2021 July session examination.

Steps to check JEE Main result 2021:

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.inor ntaresults.nic.in Click on the result link Select exam session, enter Application Number, date of birth, security pin to login The JEE Main result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check JEE Main result 2021.

(NOTE: Candidates shall select ‘April’ as exam session on the result page. The exam was scheduled for that month, but had to be postponed to July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.)

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

Meanwhile, NTA is prepared to conduct the JEE Main 2021 session 4 examinations on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.