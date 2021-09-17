The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has announced the exam dates for Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II posts. Candidates can check the exam notice official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RVUNL Junior Assistant exam 2021 will be conducted on October 22, 23, 24 and 25 in both morning and afternoon sessions. The dates are tentative.

“In case of any change in the examination schedule, revised dates will be notified only on website of Vidyut Nigams,” the exam notice said.

The RVUNL is conducting the direct recruitment drive to fill a total of 920 posts of Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II in State Power Companies of Rajasthan. Online applications for the posts were invited in March this year.

Here’s RVUNL Junior Assistant exam 2021 notice.