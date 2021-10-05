The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the final results of the Technical Assistant, School Librarian and Veterinary Inspector exams 2021. Candidates who participated in the exam can check the final result-cum-merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Technical Assistant

The PSSSB Technical Assistant Exam 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday). PSSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies. The merit list includes the name, roll number, category and other details of the candidates selected.

Here’s PSSSB Technical Assistant final merit list.

School Librarian

The PSSSB School Librarian exam 2021 was held on July 18 (Sunday) in an OMR-based written exam. PSSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill a total of 693 School Librarian vacancies. The merit list includes the name, roll number, category and other details of the candidates selected.

Here’s PSSSB School Librarian final merit list.

Veterinary Inspector

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 was held on August 21 (Saturday) in an OMR-based written exam. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 866 posts of Veterinary Inspector. The merit list includes the name, roll number, category and other details of the candidates selected.

Here’s PSSSB Veterinary Inspector final merit list.