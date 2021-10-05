Dibrugarh University has released the result of Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their results and score cards on University’s official website dibru.ac.in using their Application No / Mobile Number and Password.

The provisional merit list will be released by October 7, 2021. The date of admission for all departments/ centres for studies (DUPGET 2021 merit lists only) is October 8. More details in the official notice.

DUPGET 2021 was conducted on September 24 and 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM for admissions to various post-graduate programmes including — Master of Arts, Science and Commerce, M.Sc. in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, M.A. in Mass Communication, M.A. in Applied Psychology, and M.Ed. at Dibrugarh University.

The candidates who secured marks in the DUPGET 2021 in higher-order shall get a preference to take admission into the relevant programme at the university and in the Affiliated/ Autonomous Colleges according to their preferences.

Steps to download DUPGET 2021 result

Visit the official website dibru.ac.in On the homepage, click on “DUPGET,2021 Result” under Other Updates Key in your Application No/ Mobile Number and Password Submit and check the result Download the result and take a printout for future reference

