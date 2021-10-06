The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam timetable of the CHSL and CGLE 2020 Tier 2 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2020

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or CHSL 2020 Tier 2 exam will be held on January 9, 2022. This follows the CHSL 2020 Tier-1 exam which was held from April 12 to 19 and August 4 to 12 at different centres all over the country. The draft answer key was released on August 20. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result will be announced by November 30. Qualified candidates will appear for the Tier 2 descriptive exam.

SSC CGLE 2020

On the other hand, SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2020 Tier 2 exam will be held on January 28 and 29 in a computer-based test. The subsequent CGLE Tier 3 descriptive exam will be conducted on February 6.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test and the result will be declared by December 31. The draft answer key was released on September 2.

SSC Phase 9

SSC will conduct the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021 from February 2 to 10 in a computer-based test mode. The online application process for SSC Phase 9 is currently underway and candidates who have passed class 10th, 12th or hold a graduation degree can apply on the official website till October 25.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” SSC has said in its notice.

Here’s SSC exam timetable.