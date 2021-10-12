The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of students whose opt-out /carry forward request from June 2021 to December 2021 session has been accepted. Students can check the list at the official website icsi.edu.

In June, the Institute had announced that students can go for an opt-out facility from the CS June 2021 exam session by carrying forward the credit of exam fee to the December 2021 session. The decision was taken in view of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The opt-out facility was given for students of Foundation, Executive, Professional programmes.

According to the list, nearly 28,000 students who availed of the opt-out scheme have been allowed to appear for CS exams in December 2021.

CS exams December 2021

ICSI has already released the exam timetables of CS exams in December 2021. The CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE) while CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30.

CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.



Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. CS Foundation: Paper 1 and 2 – January 3; Paper 3 and 4 – January 4.

The online enrollment process for the CS December 2021 exams is yet to begin. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.