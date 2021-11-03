The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

The Preliminary exam consisted of objective-type questions and carried a maximum of 200 marks. Earlier, the RAS question paper was released. Candidates shall match the paper with the model/provisional answer key.

Candidates can raise objections to the key, if any, from November 8 to 10 on payment of a fee of Rs 100 per key challenged. The link to raise objection will be available SSO Portal or RPSC. More details are in the notice.

Here’s direct link to RPSC RAS answer key 2021.

The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.