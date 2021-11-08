The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the admit card today for the upcoming INI CET 2022 exam. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET 2022 for the January session will be held on November 14 (Sunday). The online registration was conducted in September and October.

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

The exam is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.

Steps to download INI CET admit card 2021: