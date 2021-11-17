The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Vet Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist of two parts. Part I — General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Part II — Related Subjects.

Here’s CGPSC Vet Assistant Surgeon exam schedule.

Earlier, the Commission had conducted the document verification (DV) and interview round for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on September 27 and 29, respectively.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Vet Assistant Surgeons at the state Animal Welfare Department.

Steps to download CGPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card link Login using Username and passwaord The CGPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

