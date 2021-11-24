Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Civil Services Main Examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced last month.

Here’s UPSC CSE Main 2021 exam notice.

UPSC CSE Main exam timetable Date Forenoon Session

9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Afternoon Session

2.00 PM to 5.00 PM January 7 Paper‐I

Essay No Paper January 8 Paper‐II

General Studies‐I Paper‐III

General Studies‐II January 9 Paper‐IV

General Studies‐III Paper‐V

General Studies‐IV January 15 Paper‐A

Indian Language Paper‐B

English January 16 Paper‐VI

Optional Subject‐Paper‐1 Paper‐VII

Optional Subject‐Paper‐2

Candidates are further informed that UPSC has already released the Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) for Main exam that must be submitted by December 1 along with scanned copies of the required documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category and educational qualification with the required Examination Fee. Any delay in submission of the DAF-I or documents in support beyond the deadline will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for CSE-2021, as per UPSC rules.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.